Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.42. 3,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATASY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Atlantia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

