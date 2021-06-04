Atlas Crest Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,844 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the typical volume of 238 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

