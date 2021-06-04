Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Priya Jain Buys 1,000 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Priya Jain purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Priya Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Priya Jain acquired 300 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $3,300.00.

Shares of ATCX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,810. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

