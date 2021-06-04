ATN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $323,484.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $323,484.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATN has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.01022576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.91 or 0.10176828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054047 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

