Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $138,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

