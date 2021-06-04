Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,165 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW stock opened at $463.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.