Atria Investments LLC Acquires 882 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,392.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,787. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

