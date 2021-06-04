Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,829 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Amcor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 36.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 233,299 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amcor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.