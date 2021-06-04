Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,368,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.84.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.