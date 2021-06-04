Atria Investments LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,656,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411,277 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 119,858 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.