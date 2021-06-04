Atria Investments LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 108,572 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 58,337 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.16 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41.

