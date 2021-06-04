Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.