Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,842 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $777.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $711.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

