Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

