Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.