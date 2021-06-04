Atria Investments LLC Purchases 13,419 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $146.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of -385.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

