Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 31.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,924,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $459.20 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.03 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 612.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

