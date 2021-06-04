Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,204 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.08% of BlackLine worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

