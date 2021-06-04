Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,437 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $148.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.41.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

