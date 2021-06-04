Atria Investments LLC Purchases 4,781 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

