Atria Investments LLC Purchases 958 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC opened at $195.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

