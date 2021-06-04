Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,374 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 978,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12.

