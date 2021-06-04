Atria Investments LLC Sells 25,022 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,022 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $368.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $258.61 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.