Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.