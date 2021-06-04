Atria Investments LLC Sells 6,717 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $102.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

