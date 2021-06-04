Attila (ATT) Achieves Market Cap of $55.42 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $55.42 million and $8.75 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Attila has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.01022576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.91 or 0.10176828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

