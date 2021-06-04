Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.81 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002918 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $130.01 million and $15.81 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.01006908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.26 or 0.09897556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

