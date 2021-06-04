Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.40. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 5,107 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.36.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

