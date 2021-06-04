Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC cut their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

