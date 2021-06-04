Autonio Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $351,806.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00302459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.01136181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.39 or 0.99653927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,836,932 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.