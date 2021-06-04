AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,392.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

