Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.