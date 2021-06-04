Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE AVTR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

