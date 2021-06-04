Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $23.38

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $22.88. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 2,049 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.07 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 137,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

