Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Avient worth $72,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 1,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,071. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

