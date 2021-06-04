Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.97. Avinger shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,650,251 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

