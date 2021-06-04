Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Stock Price Down 2%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57.

About Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

