B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.78. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 337,021 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.