Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 19,430 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.43% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $322,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.81. 12,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

