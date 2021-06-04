Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $200,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 135,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 211,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

