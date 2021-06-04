Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.97. 922,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,361,266. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $368.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

