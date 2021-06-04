Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 31,969 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of CDW worth $124,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $63,875,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in CDW by 100.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 56,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in CDW by 55.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 45.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

