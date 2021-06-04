Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 383,876 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,217,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,876 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of U.S. Bancorp worth $233,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

