Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.65. 14,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

