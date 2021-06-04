Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.11% of Chevron worth $229,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. 221,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

