Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,169 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Realty Income worth $80,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Realty Income by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.