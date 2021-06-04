Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $137.20 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.77% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $137,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,887. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

