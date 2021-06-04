Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $246.05 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205,850 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Paychex worth $246,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,369. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

