Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $338.79 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lockheed Martin worth $338,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.62. 20,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,215. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

