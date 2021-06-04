Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $66.38 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,539 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $66,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.54. 19,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.17.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

